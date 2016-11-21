Arkansas woman pleads guilty in ex-husband's killing; argument started after man used 'last of the meth,' teen tells police

An Arkansas woman has been sentenced to 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to killing her ex-husband, authorities said Monday.

Kathy Jane Hart, 55, of Maynard pleaded guilty Friday to second-degree murder in the killing of 48-year-old John David Hart, whose body was found along a road in the Stokes area of Randolph County last year, Third Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney Henry Boyce said in a statement.

Authorities say Kathy Jane Hart fatally shot her ex-husband with a shotgun in her home, where he was staying at the time.

According to a probable cause affidavit, investigators followed a trail of blood from the body to Kathy Jane Hart's nearby home, where she "admitted ... she shot her ex-husband" after he beat her and tried to rape her.

Police then interviewed Kathy Jane Hart's 15-year-old daughter, who said there had "been no physical altercation that took place that night between" her mother and the victim, though there had been such incidents in the past, according to the affidavit.

"[The daughter] stated the two had argued all afternoon," police wrote in the document. "She stated they were arguing because [the victim] had used the last of the meth."

Boyce said in a release that authorities were "pleased that the defendant has admitted her guilt in this case and spared her own family the burden of enduring what would no doubt have been a terribly emotional experience at trial."

"Mr. Hart’s family, as well as all three children of John and Kathy Hart, have consented to the terms of this plea agreement,” he added.

Boyce said Kathy Jane Hart admitted her guilt in court but said little else during the proceeding.