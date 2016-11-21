Death toll up to 127 in India train wreck

PUKHRAYAN, India -- Rescuers worked through the night to pull people out of mangled coaches after an overnight passenger train derailed early Sunday in northern India, killing at least 127 people, police said.

By this morning, rescuers had searched the last of the train's 14 wrecked cars, police Director-General Daljeet Chaudhary told Indian broadcaster NDTV. About 150 people were injured, Chaudhary said.

The train derailed about 3:10 a.m. Sunday, jolting awake passengers who had settled in for the long trip.

Rahul Srivastav, the public relations officer for the police in Uttar Pradesh state, where the accident took place, said injuries are always greater when trains derail at night.

"Three o'clock is the time when people are sleeping," Srivastav said.

Ramchandra Tewari, a passenger who suffered a head injury, said he was asleep when he was flung to the floor of his coach.

"There was a loud sound like an earthquake. I fell from my berth and a lot of luggage fell over me," Tewari told reporters from his hospital bed in the city of Kanpur. "I thought I was dead, and then I passed out."

Another passenger, Satish Kumar, said the train was traveling at normal speed when it stopped suddenly.

"It restarted, and then we heard a crash," said Kumar, whose coach remained standing on the track. "When we came out of the train, we saw a few coaches had derailed."

The cause of the derailment was not immediately clear. Ved Prakash, the director of information and publicity for Indian Railways, said he suspected a crack in the train track, though it was too early to be sure. Indian Railways has recorded dozens of fractures of various tracks, according to The Hindu newspaper.

"The death is so high, we are really perturbed," he said Sunday in a telephone interview.

Accidents are relatively common on India's sprawling rail network, which is the world's third-largest but lacks modern signaling and communication systems. Most accidents are blamed on poor maintenance and human error.

The impact of the derailment was so strong that one of the coaches landed on top of another, crushing the one below, said Brig. Anurag Chibber, who was heading the army's rescue team.

The derailment occurred near the village of Pukhrayan, outside of Kanpur, an industrial city about 250 miles southeast of New Delhi. The Patna-Indore Express train, linking the central Indian city of Indore to the city of Patna to its northeast, completes its 845-mile journey in 27 hours, averaging about 32 mph.

Rescue workers, soldiers and members of India's disaster management force reached Pukhrayan within an hour of the derailment and began pulling out people trapped in the overturned coaches.

Rescuers used cutting torches to open the derailed train cars to try to reach those trapped inside, while cranes were deployed to lift the coaches from the tracks. However, rescuers moved cautiously because some of the coaches were precariously tilted, and there was a danger that they could topple over, possibly injuring those trapped inside.

"We are being very careful in using the cutting torches," Chaudhary said.

Medical teams provided first aid near the site, while the more seriously injured were moved to hospitals in Kanpur, Chaudhary said. Of the roughly 150 injured, 72 were in serious condition, he said.

Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu arrived at the site by Sunday evening to monitor the rescue and relief operations. He said a special train has been arranged to take passengers from the derailed train to Patna, according to the PTI news agency. He said thousands of food packets, water bottles and cups of tea were being provided to the stranded passengers.

Anxious relatives of passengers searched for their family members among the injured and the dead at hospitals in Kanpur.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his concern over the derailment.

"Anguished beyond words on the loss of lives due to the derailing of the Patna-Indore express. My thoughts are with the bereaved families," Modi posted on his Twitter account.

Kanpur is a major railway junction, and hundreds of trains pass through the city every day. After the derailment, several trains using the line were diverted to other routes, Anil Saxena, spokesman for Indian Railways, said in New Delhi.

Rail authorities have ordered an investigation, Saxena said.

In 2012, an Indian government report said about 15,000 people are killed every year in train accidents in the country, caused mainly by outdated equipment and overstretched staff.

The country's worst railway accident occurred in 1981, when a passenger train fell into the Baghmati River in northern India, killing nearly 800 people.

Modi has pledged to invest $137 billion over the next five years to modernize India's railway network, which is used by about 23 million passengers a day. He also announced that the government would provide nearly $3,000 to the families of those killed in the accident, above any amount offered by Indian Railways.

Information for this article was contributed by Rajesh Kumar Singh, Biswajeet Banerjee, and Nirmala George of The Associated Press; and by Nida Najar of The New York Times.

