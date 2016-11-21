'Frail' assailant robs McDonald's in south Little Rock, police say

An assailant described as frail robbed a McDonald’s in south Little Rock late Sunday, police say.

The robbery happened around 10:25 p.m. at the fast food restaurant at 4111 S. University Ave., according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

A McDonald’s employee told police that an unknown man entered the eatery and demanded “all the money.”

The robber, with his face covered by a gray scarf, then struggled to pull out a silver handgun from his pullover sweatshirt before the employee fled to the back of the restaurant, the report noted.

Authorities said the assailant then held the gun in her face and demanded that she open the cash register.

The robber took an unknown amount of money before fleeing north though a nearby shopping center, according to police.

He was described as standing about 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 150 pounds.

No arrests had been made at the time of the report.