Gov. Hutchinson discusses potential Trump appointees, medical marijuana

Gov. Asa Hutchinson spoke about potentially losing two state officials to President-elect Donald J. Trump’s administration, as well as his thoughts on taxing and regulating medical marijuana and a proposed restructuring bill at a news conference Monday.

The governor said Attorney General Leslie Rutledge and Sen. Tom Cotton would have a difficult decision to make if they were tapped by the president-elect. Both officials recently visited Trump's New York city high-rise, though the senator declined to comment on the meeting, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported.

Hutchinson said Rutledge “loves what she’s doing” and he hopes she stays in Arkansas, adding that Cotton would have a “very tough choice” to make if he was asked by Trump to serve in some capacity.

The governor said he would fill both of their vacancies if necessary. “I don’t want to get ahead of ourselves,” he added.

Hutchinson also told reporters he is still mulling the fees and taxes to be levied on medical marijuana, which was legalized by Arkansas voters in November. One lawmaker, state Sen. Bart Hester, has suggested imposing an additional tax beyond the standard sales tax for the substance.

The governor said he is “open to any idea of changes the legislature might consider."

"I haven’t made up my mind on any of that yet,” Hutchinson said.

Medical marijuana regulation in Arkansas still poses “huge challenges" as “it still remains a violation of federal law,” Hutchinson said. One of those challenges is whether those licensed to obtain a prescription will be able to buy firearms.

When asked his opinion on the matter, Hutchinson said he was not ready to answer that question, adding his concerns that any time a person who owns or operates a firearm could be under the influence of a substance.

The governor also noted a bill he hopes to introduce in the next legislative session that will move the energy office, currently under the Arkansas Economic Development Commission, to the state Department of Environmental Quality.

Hutchinson said the switch was sparked by a settlement with Volkswagen that will bring in $14 million to Arkansas within the next year. Those funds will be administered through the environmental quality department, but will be “energy related,” the governor said.

Moving the office will better align with those fiscal priorities, Hutchinson added.

Hutchinson also said he hopes to downsize the number of criminal detention review committees from 28 to 8 and reduce the member count from 144 to 40. Those lawmakers are charged with inspecting detention facilities, but the current system is “cumbersome” and “time consuming,” he said.

The reduction would lead to more knowledgeable and active committee members as well as save the government some money, Hutchinson said.