Hutchinson announces appointment of new Public Service Commission head

Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced a new appointee to the Public Service Commission at a news conference Monday morning.

Kimberly Lindsey O'Guinn of Little Rock will replace outgoing commissioner Lamar Davis and start a six-year term as soon as his tenure ends, Hutchinson told reporters.

“Kim's background and regulatory experience make her a great addition to an already stellar group of commissioners,” the governor said. “I have no doubt she will serve the PSC and our state well in this new role.”

Hutchinson highlighted O'Guinn's experience which includes 16 years of service as an environmental engineer with the Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality and a three-year stint as a fellow at NASA.

O'Guinn is also a graduate of Little Rock Central High School as well as a Girl Scouts alumna, which Hutchinson said were “instrumental in her upbringing and pointing her in the direction of STEM, which she has obviously excelled in.”

O'Guinn was joined on stage by her 12-year-old son, Prentice, and stood before an audience of her father, sisters and friends when she accepted the appointment. She said she was excited for the new role and looks forward to continuing her work within the state's administration.

