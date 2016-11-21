In meeting with Putin, Filipino leader rips West

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte stepped up his attacks on the United States and other Western nations as he held his first meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Lima, Peru.

"Of late, I see a lot of these Western nations bullying small nations," Duterte said during the meeting, according to a transcript released by the Presidential Communications Office in Manila. "And not only that, they are into so much hypocrisy. They seem to start a war but are afraid to go to war. That is what's wrong with America and the other" Western nations.

Putin congratulated Duterte on his election, calling it "indeed a very bright day," and noting that it came on May 9, or Victory Day, the Russian holiday that celebrates the Soviets' victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Putin said the Philippine leader has done much quickly in "developing the all-round partnership between our countries and with respect to promoting greater trust and confidence between us."

Duterte also met with Xi Jinping in Lima and invited China's president to visit his country, according to the presidential office. Xi accepted, though no time frame was given for a visit. Duterte said his trip to Beijing in October produced a lot of goodwill, and he expressed hope that his country will remain a good friend of China.

Since Duterte took office in June, the tough-talking 71-year-old leader has repeatedly questioned his nation's alliance with the U.S. while touting the economic benefits of friendlier ties with China. On his four-day visit last month to China, he announced a formal "separation" from the U.S. and said he wanted to pivot to China and Russia. He won funding and investment pledges worth $24 billion from China during that visit.

Duterte has also vowed to end joint military exercises with the U.S. and has called for American soldiers to leave the southern island of Mindanao.

In Lima, Duterte and Xi also touched on the plight of Filipino fishermen in the disputed Scarborough Shoal, according to the statement from Duterte's office. Xi assured Duterte that Filipino fishermen will continue to have free access. Other topics of discussion included China's imports of farm products.

A Section on 11/21/2016