• Pope Francis pulled shut the Holy Door of St. Peter's Basilica, formally ending the Holy Year of Mercy he declared to stress the need for greater reconciliation and forgiveness in his church and in the world, then urged about 70,000 Mass attendees to stay open to the prospect of fence-mending.

• Sadiq Khan, London's mayor, said he was concerned by a video, filmed in April and published online by the Sun newspaper, that appears to show a tram driver nodding off to sleep at the wheel on the same route where seven people were killed and 50 people were injured in a tram derailment this month.

• Cornel West, 63, a scholar and activist, is returning to Harvard University's teaching faculty, in the African and African-American studies department and Harvard Divinity School, 14 years after he left after a falling out with then-university President Lawrence Summers.

• Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi, president of Egypt, praised U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, saying his provocative statements from the campaign trail do not necessarily reflect the actions he will take as president.

• Scott Waters, 29, of Salina, Kan., whom some call "the crazy submarine guy," has teamed up with several experts to refurbish the Pisces IV, a Cold War-era submarine, to the tune of $250,000, then offer it for scientific research and to the film industry.

• Greggory Shubert, an emergency room physician, said doctors at a hospital in Visalia, Calif., had 30 seconds to perform an emergency cesarean section to save a baby whose mother was fatally shot at an intersection in what police said was an apparent gang-related shooting.

• Gunnar Floystad, deputy police chief in Helsinki, said that in Norway's largest sex-abuse case to date, authorities have arrested 20 men in a pedophile network believed to involve at least 51 people, including lawyers and politicians.

• Nassim Bernaoui, an emergency services spokesman in Algeria, said six people were hospitalized after the Ben Akoun highway, west of the capital city of Algiers, collapsed, swallowing five cars.

• Eric Helmick, an employee at a card and novelty shop in Anchorage, Alaska, said a katana sword, which surveillance video showed being stolen by a person dressed as a ninja, was returned by a man who said he had bought the weapon from the thief but took it back to the shop after hearing about the break-in on the news.

