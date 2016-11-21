Subscribe Register Login

Monday, November 21, 2016
KARK meteorologist to leave Arkansas for new job

By Emma Pettit

Kira Miner, meteorologist for KARK

Kira Miner, meteorologist for KARK

A meteorologist at KARK 4 is leaving for a new job in Arizona.

Kira Miner said on Facebook she accepted a morning meteorologist position in Tucson, Ariz. and will be moving there in the upcoming week.

Miner said in a comment she "always wanted to live out west, so when the opportunity presented itself, I jumped at it!"

"Arkansas will definitely hold a special place in my heart!" she added.

Miner has been at KARK since March of 2015, according to the channel's website. She is a Florida native and graduated from Florida State University where she studied meteorology and geography.

