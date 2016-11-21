Home /
KARK meteorologist to leave Arkansas for new job
By Emma Pettit
This article was published today at 9:08 a.m.
Stay up late with us for @KARK4News. It's my final broadcast with @_ShannonMiller before I head off to Arizona next week! #dynamicduo pic.twitter.com/RAKYYInXze— Kira Miner (@WxKira) November 21, 2016
A meteorologist at KARK 4 is leaving for a new job in Arizona.
Kira Miner said on Facebook she accepted a morning meteorologist position in Tucson, Ariz. and will be moving there in the upcoming week.
Miner said in a comment she "always wanted to live out west, so when the opportunity presented itself, I jumped at it!"
"Arkansas will definitely hold a special place in my heart!" she added.
Miner has been at KARK since March of 2015, according to the channel's website. She is a Florida native and graduated from Florida State University where she studied meteorology and geography.
