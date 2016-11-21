Lawman killed in San Antonio

An officer was shot and killed just outside the San Antonio Police Department’s headquarters midday Sunday. Chief William McManus said the officer had been “targeted.”

“This is everyone’s worst nightmare — everyone’s worst nightmare,” McManus said. “We never want to see anything like this happen.”

McManus said the officer, identified as 50-year-old Benjamin Marconi, a 20-year veteran of the force, was issuing a ticket outside the station and was inside his patrol car when the shooter pulled up behind him. The shooter got out and fired once through the window of the patrol car, McManus said, striking the officer in the head.

The shooter then reached inside the car and shot the officer a second time before returning to his vehicle, a black Toyota or Nissan, and driving away through the station’s parking lot, McManus said. He added that shooter had not been apprehended as of Sunday night.

Marconi was pronounced dead about 12:30 p.m. at the San Antonio Military Medical Center. Police posted a photo of an unidentified man on the department’s Facebook page Sunday, saying “he might have information on the murder.”

McManus said he doesn’t believe the shooter has any relationship to the original motorist who was pulled over. No motive for the shooting has been determined.