Little Rock robber chased by his victims, police say

A robber was chased by the two people he had held at gunpoint near the University of Arkansas at Little Rock early Saturday, police said.

According to a police report, a 23-year-old man and a 16-year-old girl told officers someone named Damien approached them around midnight between a Bank of America branch and the Mexican Consulate, both of which are located on South University Avenue.

While holding a gun, the assailant demanded cash and asked, “Do you want to be shot by this gun?” the report said. The man handed over $120 while the girl refused to give him anything.

The robber then took off toward Colonel Glenn Road, the report said. His two victims chased after him, following him to the Bradford Place Apartments at 6310 Colonel Glenn Road. That’s where they reportedly lost sight of him.

Officers searched the area but couldn’t find the man. The report described him as a black man who stood 5 foot 7 inches tall and weighed 180 pounds. He was wearing a black coat and blue jeans.