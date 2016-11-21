What Arkansas coach Bret Bielema and coordinators said about Missouri game

Bret Bielema

-Bielema says the offensive MVPs from the MSU game were the five offensive linemen. The defensive MVP was Brooks Ellis. Special teams MVP was Ryder Lucas.

-Bielema mentions Jordan Jones as one of several young players who have impressed during practice.

-The Missouri score at Tennessee was "deceiving," Bielema said. "I've got tremendous respect for Coach Odom....He's a good guy who stands for everything that's right."

-Bielema said coaches have been trying to "build up" the Missouri rivalry to players this weekend.

-Because of the short week, Arkansas doesn't have a day off between the MSU and Mizzou games.

-Bielema asked if expects this to be a shootout because of both teams' offensive and defensive play. "You never play for a shootout," he said.

-Bielema says Mizzou RB Damarea Crockett was impressive in recruiting, but Arkansas didn't offer him because of the number of RBs who committed. He didn't say anything about Crockett's arrest.

-Taiwan Johnson was injured last week, which opened the door for Armon Watts to get more playing time at MSU. Johnson is OK. "It was a soft tissue thing." He should practice this week.

-More on Missouri series: "This is our chance to create some history," Bielema said. He said trophy games matter to players; reminds of the many rivalry trophies he played for while at Iowa.

-Bielema says Arkansas' four losses "all sucked," but he mentions the Razorbacks have beaten the odds several times this season. The Razorbacks are favored against Missouri; first time they have been favored in an SEC game this year.

-Bielema sent a text message to Texas assistant Clay Jennings and Texas coach Charlie Strong over the weekend to offer support.

-Bielema says Missouri runs a fast-paced offense and will challenge the perimeter of Arkansas' defense. The Razorbacks won't be able to substitute a lot.

-Bielema says OL Brian Wallace was in the football facility early in the morning all last week. Wallace will be playing in his home state Friday. Bielema says he is the one player on the line you don't want getting your hands on you, because you won't get away. Wallace didn't play the first two years because he wasn't ready, Bielema said, "and you don't want to play a kid ahead of his time."

-Bielema says don't read too much into his comments about changing the defense in the offseason or his reaching out to Charlie Strong. "I still would have done that if we were the No. 2 defense in the country."

-Bielema was happy with the play of Grayson Gunter and C.J. O'Grady at Mississippi State and says the tight end play will continue to be great in the future. "If you want to be great at tight end, this is where you want to be."

-Austin Allen is the backup punter because Blake Johnson has not performed well in practice. Bielema says Johnson kicked one onto Razorback Road during one practice this season. Allen was a punter in high school. It also frees up a roster spot for another position on road trips.

-Bielema says the blossoming screen game has helped slow-down the opposing pass rush.

-Arkansas may have between 8 and 11 new players enroll at the mid-term and go through spring practice, Bielema said.

-Bielema said he liked seeing Austin Allen upset about overthrows at Mississippi State. "You want to create that kind of expectation in your program."

-Bielema says "the jump Dan Skipper has made is an indication of how good of a coach Kurt Anderson is." He also says he's happy with the progression of center Frank Ragnow this season. He said the key in two wins this month has been the play of Johnny Gibson and Brian Wallace. He called Gibson "a GAM - grown ass man."

-Fullback Hayden Johnson will be involved more in the game plan at Missouri. He grew up in Columbia, Mo.

Dan Enos

-Enos says 1995 was the last time he can remember coaching a game in which his offense didn't punt.

-Enos credits Bielema for keeping team upbeat last week after the LSU loss. He indicates the MSU performance was a result of not being down during practice.

-Austin Allen texted Enos that he was embarrassed about his play against LSU. "He told me it's never going to happen again," Enos said. "I believed him. His posture and pocket awareness were outstanding last weekend....When he plays like that he's pretty accurate and he gives our guys a chance."

-Enos says Bielema stresses "the little things in football better than any coach I've ever been around." Enos credits Bielema for a reduction in penalties in recent weeks. The Razorbacks had one defensive penalty and no offensive penalties at MSU.

-Enos says Rawleigh Williams ran "determined" at MSU. "He was physical...and we were able to get some explosive runs out of that." He says Williams and Bielema had a one-on-one meeting during the week about leadership, and Williams responded.

-Enos reiterates that Johnny Gibson and Brian Wallace have helped the offense this month. "If they play well, we're going to play well," Enos said.

-Enos says Barry Lunney Jr. has done a good job of developing young tight ends like Gunter and O'Grady, which is why they had more playing time last week. "Every week they get a little better....I would say their roles will grow in the next couple of games and then next year when Jeremy Sprinkle isn't here. They'll have big shoes to fill."

-Enos says Brian Wallace is a "freak of nature for being how big he is. He has great balance and strength and composure....He is as physical and athletic as probably anybody in this league." Mentions he cut his teeth playing the likes of Myles Garrett, Jonathan Allen and Carl Lawson.

-T.J. Hammonds "has a really bright future," Enos said. His playing time will increase with better ball security and that "makes us hesitant to use him more."

Robb Smith

-Smith says the defense played well for a 12-minute, 22-second segment at Mississippi State. He says the goal is to expand that this week at Missouri.

-Smith says Missouri has a "nice RPO (run-pass option) game" that spreads a defense thin.

-Opposing defenses "have done some things to take away the run-pass option," which has made Missouri's run numbers increase as the season has progressed.

-Smith says T.J. Smith and Armon Watts "were solid performers for us" in expanded playing time at MSU.

-Missouri QB Drew Lock "is a much more improved player than we saw last year at this time," Smith said.