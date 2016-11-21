Naked man causes 'mass destruction' at Arkansas elementary school, authorities say

It took multiple stun-gun shocks and four sheriff’s deputies to subdue a naked man who had caused “mass destruction” inside a north Arkansas school Friday morning, authorities said.

An employee arrived at Calico Rock Elementary School a little before 7 a.m., the Izard County sheriff's office said in a news release. Upon entering the school, she heard “loud moaning” coming from a hallway.

A classroom door was open and the room’s lights were on. When the employee peered inside, she saw Adam Rush, 36, naked and sitting in the teacher’s chair with a pair of scissors, the release said.

The release said deputies arrived and were able to get Rush to drop the scissors, but he then refused to obey their other orders. Deputies used a stun gun on him multiple times, some of the shocks having no effect. Four deputies were able to handcuff him after several minutes.

According to the sheriff’s office, the Calico Rock School District superintendent estimated Rush caused at least $15,000 worth of damage at the school. An agency spokesman couldn’t provide details of the damage, but a photo from the school shows a heavily damaged classroom. The release said Rush also destroyed a security camera.

Students arriving for the day’s classes were directed to the school’s gymnasium to avoid the “mass destruction to their school,” the release said. They were later sent home as school staff was left behind to clean up the damage.

Rush faces burglary, first-degree criminal mischief, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct charges.

Rush was booked Friday into the Izard County jail, where he remain as of Monday afternoon in lieu of $30,000 bail. He’s scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 12.