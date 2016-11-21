• President-elect Donald Trump, in the midst of choosing his Cabinet, took time out Sunday for a second day to criticize the cast of the Broadway musical Hamilton and demand an apology for a message an actor delivered from the stage to Trump's running mate about the need for diversity in America. But Vice President-elect Mike Pence said he wasn't offended by the message. Pence said on Fox News Sunday that he heard the boos and cheers when he walked into the Richard Rodgers Theatre with his nephew and daughter on Friday night to see the show. He said he told his daughter: "That's what freedom sounds like." Trump had a different take on the message from cast member Brandon Victor Dixon, who had expressed his concerns in a prepared speech after the curtain call about the incoming Republican administration. "We, sir, we are the diverse America who are alarmed and anxious that your new administration will not protect us, our planet, our children, our parents, or defend us and uphold our inalienable rights," said Dixon, who plays Aaron Burr, the nation's third vice president, as his fellow actors joined hands. "We truly hope that this show has inspired you to uphold our American values and to work on behalf of all of us." On Twitter on Saturday, Trump called the cast "very rude" and demanded they apologize. On Sunday, he repeated his order for an apology -- and said he'd heard that the critically acclaimed show, which is sold out until September, is "highly overrated." But Pence told Fox News that Hamilton was an "incredible production" involving a very talented cast.

• Kanye West ended his Sacramento concert abruptly Saturday night, going on a stream-of-consciousness rant before walking off the stage to boos and confusion from fans. West started the show 90 minutes late and performed two songs before launching into the profanity-filled tirade that some fans recorded and uploaded to YouTube. Hovering above the crowd on a stage suspended from the ceiling, West railed against corporate radio, Google, Facebook, fellow hip-hop star Jay-Z and his wife, Beyonce, who West claimed used dirty tricks to win MTV's Video of the Year award. He also waded into politics, attacking Hillary Clinton. "This 'Saint Pablo' tour is the most relevant [thing] happening," West told the crowd, according to a video of the performance. "If your old a keeps following old models, your a is going to get Hillary Clintoned. You might not like it, but you need to hear it." Near the end, as West asked a stage manager to dock the floating stage so he could end the show, a chorus of boos and curse words directed at West can be heard. "I spent $250," Christian Krebs of Sacramento told The Sacramento Bee. "I might be a fan of his music, but I'm not a fan of his character."

