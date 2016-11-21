Police: 13-year-old girl grazed by bullet after getting off bus in Little Rock

A teenage girl was grazed by a bullet after she got off the bus in Little Rock Friday afternoon, according to police.

While working off-duty at Arkansas Children's Hospital, an officer was told a minor came into the emergency room with a gunshot wound, according to a police report.

A 13-year-old girl, who was with her mother, told the officer she got off a bus shortly before 5 p.m. at Baseline Road and Victoria Drive and then started walking west on Baseline Road.

The teen said she heard a gunshot and immediately felt a pain in her right leg. Police noted there was an abrasion on the back of her leg above her knee where the bullet grazed her.

Officers searched the intersection for any evidence of a crime scene but did not find anything, the report said.