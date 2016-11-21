Police: Little Rock woman goes to Wal-Mart to punch relative

A Little Rock woman was arrested Sunday after police say she went to the Wal-Mart where her sister-in-law works and punched her in the face.

An off-duty officer at the Wal-Mart at 700 S. Bowman Road was approached around 7:40 p.m. by the sister-in-law of 23-year-old Brianna Watkins, according to a police report.

The woman, who works at the store, reportedly told police Watkins was headed to the store to fight her. The officer saw Watkins enter the store and confront the woman, at which point police and the store manager told Watkins to leave, the report said.

The officer said Watkins ignored their requests and punched her sister-in-law in the face.

Watkins faces charges of third-degree battery, disorderly conduct and criminal trespassing, and her bond was set at $3,200.

A court date is scheduled for Dec. 14.