Police: Man robbed of leaf blower parking lot of Little Rock bar

Two Arkansans say a man tried to rob them of their wallets and then got angry and took a leaf blower instead, according to police.

Two 54-year-old men, one from Alexander and the other from Mabelvale, told police they were sitting in a white Chevrolet truck Friday morning in a parking lot of Relay Station, a bar located at 12225 Stagecoach Road.

The victims told police a blue Chevrolet Silverado pulled into the parking lot, and a man who had his face covered in a white rag got out of the car and approached them.

The victims said the man took out a brown semi-automatic pistol and demanded their wallets, and they told him they did not carry wallets and only had $4 on them.

The assailant then got angry and took a leaf blower from one of the men before running back to his car and driving away, the victim told police.

The victim told Arkansas Online he cleans the Relay Station parking lot some mornings, which is why he had the equipment with him.

Police searched the area but could not find the robber, who was described by the victims as a black man between 25 and 35 years old who weighed 170 pounds and stood 5 feet 8 inches tall.