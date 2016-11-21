Police: Man trying to sell revolver robbed at gunpoint in Kroger parking lot

A man trying to sell a gun was robbed of the weapon at gunpoint in a Kroger parking lot Saturday night, Little Rock police said.

The 71-year-old victim was trying to sell a .38 Special revolver and had placed an ad in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, a police report said. The robber responded to the ad and met the victim in the Kroger parking lot at 10300 Rodney Parham Road around 10:45 p.m.

The victim handed the gun, which police valued at $500, to the robber so he could inspect it. The robber then pulled out a different gun, a black Glock pistol, and pointed it at the victim, the report said.

“It’s mine now,” the robber reportedly said. “Don’t follow me.”

The robber, described as a black male who stood 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighed about 150 pounds, then ran east. He was wearing a brown hoodie and black pants.

A 17-year-old suspect is listed on the report, though his name was redacted because he is a juvenile.

Police searched the area but hadn't made an arrest at the time of the report.