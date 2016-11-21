Home /
Police: Man trying to sell revolver robbed at gunpoint in Kroger parking lot
This article was published today at 11:21 a.m.
A man trying to sell a gun was robbed of the weapon at gunpoint in a Kroger parking lot Saturday night, Little Rock police said.
The 71-year-old victim was trying to sell a .38 Special revolver and had placed an ad in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, a police report said. The robber responded to the ad and met the victim in the Kroger parking lot at 10300 Rodney Parham Road around 10:45 p.m.
The victim handed the gun, which police valued at $500, to the robber so he could inspect it. The robber then pulled out a different gun, a black Glock pistol, and pointed it at the victim, the report said.
“It’s mine now,” the robber reportedly said. “Don’t follow me.”
The robber, described as a black male who stood 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighed about 150 pounds, then ran east. He was wearing a brown hoodie and black pants.
A 17-year-old suspect is listed on the report, though his name was redacted because he is a juvenile.
Police searched the area but hadn't made an arrest at the time of the report.
AuntPetunia says... November 21, 2016 at 12:18 p.m.
Better to settle your online transaction at a police station parking lot than a Kroger lot at night.
caspertherat says... November 21, 2016 at 12:33 p.m.
One really does not need to plan to do any "business" in the Kroger parking lot late at night. Guess none of these people conducting private business ever read the papers about all the robberies.
