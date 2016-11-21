Pope extends permission on abortion forgiveness

VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis is allowing all priests to absolve the faithful of the "grave sin" of abortion, extending indefinitely the special permission he had granted for the duration of the just-ended Holy Year of Mercy.

Francis wrote in the Apostolic Letter made public by the Vatican on Monday that "there is no sin that God's mercy cannot reach and wipe away when it finds a repentant heart seeking to be reconciled" with God.

But he also wrote: "I wish to restate as firmly as I can that abortion is a grave sin, since it puts an end to an innocent life."

Because the Roman Catholic Church holds abortion to be such a serious sin, it was long a matter for a bishop who could either hear the woman's confession himself or delegate that to a priest who was expert in such situations.

But in 2015, Francis allowed all rank-and-file priests for the duration of the Holy Year to grant absolution for an abortion. The Holy Year, which began on Dec. 8, 2015, ended on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2016, the day he signed the letter.

By permitting all priests to absolve the sin of abortion, Francis was further applying his vision of a merciful church. Last year, he wrote that some women who had abortions felt they had no choice but to make "this agonizing and painful decision."

"May every priest, therefore, be a guide, support and comfort to penitents on this journey of special reconciliation" after abortion, Francis said in his latest letter.

A top Holy See official, Monsignor Rino Fisichella, told a news conference at the Vatican on Monday that the pope's words applied also to those who were involved in an abortion.

"The sin of abortion is technically an expression that includes all the people who are involved in an abortion," Fisichella said in response to a question from The Associated Press. "Thus from the women to the nurse to the doctor and whoever supports this procedure."

Fisichella added: "The sin of abortion is inclusive. Thus forgiveness for the sin of abortion is all-inclusive and extends to all those who are participants in this sin."

Read Tuesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.