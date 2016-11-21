Home /
Public hearing set for Arkansas Ten Commandments monument
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 4:59 p.m.
LITTLE ROCK — An Arkansas panel will hold a public hearing next month on plans to build a privately funded monument to the Ten Commandments near the state Capitol.
A subcommittee of the State Capitol Arts and Grounds Commission on Monday set Dec. 14 as the date for its hearing to receive public comments on a proposal by the American Heritage and History Foundation to build the monument. The subcommittee will make a recommendation to the full commission on the monument plans.
Arkansas lawmakers last year approved legislation requiring the state to approve the monument. The Ten Commandments monument would weigh 6,000 pounds and stand more than 6 feet tall.
