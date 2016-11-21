Robber takes money from woman's pocket at Little Rock gas station, police say

A woman told police a man took $150 from her pocket Friday night at a Little Rock convenience store.

A police report said the man got into her car at the Exxon gas station located at 612 E. Roosevelt Road around 7:30 p.m. After entering through the passenger side, he demanded money. He took the cash from her right hip pocket and three phone chargers that were in the car. The robber then left in a black sedan.

The 25-year-old woman told police the man went by the name “Three” and that she had his phone number. She didn’t give the number to police.

Police said an officer later stopped a black sedan matching the description of the robber’s getaway car, but the man inside it ran away and the officer was unable to identify him.

The robber was described as a black male who stands about 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. The 18- to 25-year-old was wearing a white T-shirt, black jeans and black and red Air Jordan shoes.