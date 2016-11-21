Senate's new top Democrat vows to defend Dodd-Frank

Incoming Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer, drawing a line in the sand for the next administration, said he has the votes to stop President-elect Donald Trump from repealing the Dodd-Frank Act and canceling "the rules we put in place to limit Wall Street."

"When we oppose Trump on values or this presidency takes a dark, divisive turn, we're going to do it tooth and nail," Schumer said on ABC's This Week, broadcast Sunday.

In another interview, on NBC's Meet the Press, Schumer predicted that an attempted rollback of Dodd-Frank would fail, and that the Senate's Democratic minority would get help from Republicans in any such fight. "We have 60 votes to block him," Schumer said.

As a candidate, Trump said he would scrap Dodd-Frank, Congress' attempt to legislate new rules that supporters said would prevent a repeat of the 2008 financial crisis. After Trump's victory on Nov. 8, his transition team said it will be "working to dismantle the Dodd-Frank Act and replace it with new policies to encourage economic growth and job creation."

In the interviews, Schumer, a Democrat from New York, similarly predicted that Trump would face defeat if he tried to repeal the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act, President Barack Obama's signature health care measure. But Schumer expressed support for "dramatic change" in trade laws and for closing loopholes in the tax code.

Democrats chose Schumer to serve as minority leader in the Congress that begins in January, succeeding Harry Reid of Nevada, who is retiring after five terms.

Schumer told Fox News Sunday in an interview taped on Friday that he and Trump had spoken twice since the election, including once about the possibility of "a major infrastructure bill."

Trump, a fellow New Yorker, on Sunday morning tweeted, "I have always had a good relationship with Chuck Schumer. He is far smarter than Harry R and has the ability to get things done."

