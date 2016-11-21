Home /
Style: Habitat small house makes for big blessing
By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Staff
This article was published today at 11:12 a.m.
Tiny houses are huge, Jennifer Nixon writes in Tuesday’s Style section.
Now, for the first time, Habitat for Humanity of Central Arkansas is thinking small. They’ve teamed up with the U.S. Green Building Council to build a 700-square-foot house in North Little Rock’s Baring Cross neighborhood.
It doesn’t seem so tiny to the homeowner, Raymond Donaldson. For him, it’s a new start. A leg up. A sign of hope and renewal that will be “a lighthouse for the neighborhood.”
Read Tuesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.
