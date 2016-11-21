Home /
Tsunami warning issued after quake off Fukushima in Japan
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 3:24 p.m.
TOKYO — An earthquake with preliminary magnitude of 7.3 has struck off the coast of Fukushima prefecture in Japan. A tsunami warning for waves of up to 10 feet has been issued.
The Japan Meteorological Agency says the quake struck around 6 a.m at a depth of 6 miles.
Fukushima prefecture is north of Tokyo and home to the nuclear power plant that was destroyed by a huge tsunami following an offshore earthquake in 2011.
