Tsunami warning issued after quake off Fukushima in Japan

TOKYO — An earthquake with preliminary magnitude of 7.3 has struck off the coast of Fukushima prefecture in Japan. A tsunami warning for waves of up to 10 feet has been issued.

The Japan Meteorological Agency says the quake struck around 6 a.m at a depth of 6 miles.

Fukushima prefecture is north of Tokyo and home to the nuclear power plant that was destroyed by a huge tsunami following an offshore earthquake in 2011.

Check back with Arkansas Online for updates on this developing story.