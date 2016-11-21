Tyson Foods names new CEO; Hayes to lead company beginning at end of year

Arkansas-based Tyson Foods Inc. has named a new chief executive officer who will take over at the end of the year.

Tyson President Tom Hayes will succeed the current CEO, Donnie Smith, starting Dec. 31, according to a news release. Hayes has been appointed to the Board of Directors effective immediately, and Smith will be available to act as an advisor to the company for a three-year period when his tenure ends, the release said.

Board chairman John Tyson called Hayes a "proven leader who has played an important role in creating today’s Tyson Foods and driving growth across our company."

He also congratulated Smith in the release for his "many contributions" as CEO starting in 2009 and wished him well.

Smith, in the statement, said he took great pride in leading Tyson for the past seven years and is confident Hayes is the right person to replace him.

Hayes was appointed president of the Springdale-based food company earlier this year and has been responsible for retailed packaged brands, international growth, North American sales and new ventures, the release said.

He is a 29-year veteran of the consumer products industry and has worked for The Hillshire Brands Company, which Tyson acquired in 2014, and Sara Lee North America.

Hayes said he is "humbled" to be named the next CEO and is "grateful to the Board and the family for providing me with the opportunity to lead this incredible company," the release said.

Read Tuesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.