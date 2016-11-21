Home /
Tyson misses 4Q profit forecasts
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 10:06 a.m.
SPRINGDALE — Tyson Foods Inc. on Monday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $391 million.
On a per-share basis, the Springdale-based company said it had net income of $1.03. Earnings, adjusted for pretax gains, were 96 cents per share.
The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.24 per share.
The meat producer posted revenue of $9.16 billion in the period.
For the year, the company reported profit of $1.77 billion, or $4.53 per share. Revenue was reported as $36.88 billion.
Tyson expects full-year earnings to be $4.70 to $4.85 per share.
Tyson shares have climbed 26 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has climbed roughly 7 percent. The stock has climbed 52 percent in the last 12 months.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Tyson misses 4Q profit forecasts
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.