1 killed, 3 hurt when SUV fails to stop at red light in Arkansas, police say

A Jonesboro woman was killed and three other people were injured early Friday when a vehicle failed to stop at an intersection in northeast Arkansas, authorities say.

The accident happened at 6:22 a.m. when a westbound 1990 Ford Bronco driven by 31-year-old Robert Callahan II of Walnut Ridge ran a red light while traveling on Johnson Avenue at Main Street in Jonesboro and struck a northbound 2005 GMC Envoy.

A passenger in the Envoy, 69-year-old Geraldine Anderson, was killed in the crash, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

The Envoy's driver, 48-year-old Aretha Ferrell of Jonesboro, and a 17-year-old girl traveling as a passenger inside were hurt, the report noted. Callahan was also injured.

In a news release, the Jonesboro Police Department said that “there are no charges at this point.”

Travel conditions at the time of the accident were described as clear and dry.

Anderson’s death was the 487th reported so far this year on an Arkansas road, according to preliminary figures.