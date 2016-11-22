Subscribe Register Login

Tuesday, November 22, 2016, 4:18 p.m.
4 cheer squad members suspended over KKK Snapchat picture

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 1:43 p.m.

LAWRENCE, Kan. — A University of Kansas cheerleader and three members of the school's spirit squad are suspended from cheering after a photo linking the Ku Klux Klan with President-elect Donald Trump was posted on the cheerleader's Snapchat account.

The photo shows three members of the cheer squad wearing sweaters with "K'' representing "Kansas" on their chests. White letters across the photo read "Kkk go trump."

Associate athletic director Jim Marchiony says university officials learned of the posting during the men's basketball team's 83-63 victory over UAB.

The athletics department says a Twitter user reported the Snapchat photo to the school. A tweet from the school described what happened as "unacceptable."

Marchiony says the female cheerleader insisted Tuesday that someone took her phone at a party Saturday night and posted the Snapchat message.

Pearl1975 says... November 22, 2016 at 3:59 p.m.

Freedom of speech. How is this any worst than the kneeling to the national anthem? I don't get it

TimberTopper says... November 22, 2016 at 4:07 p.m.

Kansas is a Republican State Pearl. Freedom of speech is only allowed as long as it's slanted the correct way.

