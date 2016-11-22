Home /
Arkansas representative switches parties, giving GOP supermajority in House
By John Moritz
This article was published today at 11:08 a.m.
- Comments (2)
State Rep. David Hillman of Almyra announced his switch to the Republican Party on Tuesday weeks after being re-elected to his third term as a Democrat, solidifying the GOP's "supermajority" control of Arkansas' lower house.
Republicans picked up nine seats in the 100-member House on Election Day and then padded their lead the next day when then-Democratic Rep. Jeff Wardlaw of Hermitage announced his party switch.
With Hillman's announcement, Republicans now control 75 seats in the House and have the three-fourths majority needed to pass appropriations bills without any support from Democrats. The Democrats narrowly avoided having Republicans pick up a supermajority in the Senate, where they control 24 of the 35 seats after picking up two on Nov. 8.
“After much prayer, thought, and consultation (and a few sleepless nights) in order to better represent the changing political views of the people in our district, I have decided to change my party affiliation to Republican," Hillman said in a statement.
Read Wednesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.
Comments on: Arkansas representative switches parties, giving GOP supermajority in House
libertas2u says... November 22, 2016 at noon
Wise move and one made probably after realizing that the parties have realigned with the Republican party returning to the party of Lincoln. The Democrats used to be for the working man and woman, strong national defense, small government, and low taxes, Kennedy was very conservative. The 1960s and LBJ moved the party to the far left and now to the point where their base is comprised of welfare recipients, illegal aliens, and anyone looking for handout instead of a job, and is run by self-proclaimed intellectual elites.
( permalink | suggest removal )
BigSweetie says... November 22, 2016 at 1:01 p.m.
He should not be allowed to keep the office because he misrepresented himself to the voters of his district. They thought they were voting for a DEMOCRAT not a Wolf in Sheep's Clothing.
( permalink | suggest removal )
