Arkansas woman killed when car overturns in ditch

An Arkansas woman died after her car veered into a ditch and overturned in Phillips County Monday afternoon, authorities said.

Linda R. Hopper, 41, of West Helena was driving a 1998 Mazda Protege south on Arkansas 1 outside of Lexa around 3:30 p.m., according to an Arkansas State Police report.

The Mazda crossed over the center line, left the roadway and entered a ditch where the vehicle struck a culvert and overturned, police said. Hopper was pronounced dead at the scene.

Conditions were clear and dry at the time, and no one else was injured in the wreck, officials said.

Hopper's death is the 485th on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary data.