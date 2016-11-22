Austin Allen is Hogs' backup punter

— Arkansas quarterback Austin Allen was listed as backup punter to Toby Baker for the second consecutive week Saturday.

Bret Bielema was asked if Allen, who wears jersey No. 8, was listed as a mistake because redshirt freshman punter Blake Johnson is also No. 8.

"This is one of those little things you don't know when you don't recruit kids," Bielema said. "Brandon [Allen] was a punter at Fayetteville High, and then Austin was as well."

Bielema said Johnson has shown some inconsistency at practice, including punting a ball onto Razorback Road from the team practice fields.

"That's not a good thing," Bielema said. "So that's when No. 8 Austin Allen got moved to second-team punter."