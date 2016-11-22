Iran starts export of heavy water

VIENNA — Iran has begun to export excess quantities of heavy water as it moves to end a small but significant violation of a nuclear deal, according to diplomats and an Iranian news site.

Heavy water is used to cool reactors that can produce substantial amounts of plutonium. That, in turn, can be applied to making the fissile core of nuclear warheads. A recent report from the U.N.’s International Atomic Energy Agency said that Tehran had more heavy water in storage than called for by the agreement between it and six world powers.

While the overhang was slight — 220 pounds over the allotted 286,600 pounds — it is the second time that Iran had exceeded its limit since the deal came into effect in January. U.S. diplomats have criticized the violation, and with the incoming U.S. administration warning it could try to overturn the deal, Iran’s repeated breach of its commitment is adding concerns about its durability.

Iran has recently pledged to ship out five tons of the material to return to compliance to the agreement, which gives it sanctions relief in exchange for limits on its atomic program.

Yemen cease-fire

ignored, will end

SANAA, Yemen — The spokesman of the Saudi-led coalition battling Yemen’s Shiite rebels said Monday there will be no extension to the 48-hour cease-fire, which neither of the two warring sides observed.

Gen. Ahmed al-Assiri told the Dubai-based Al-Arabiya network that the cease-fire won’t be extended. The coalition had declared the truce on Saturday.

Fighting has not stopped along any of Yemen’s front lines. Clashes have been especially intense in the war-torn western city of Taiz, where the rebels known as Houthis and their allies have been besieging forces loyal to the internationally-recognized government of President Abed-Rabbo Mansour Hadi, which is supported by the coalition, for about a year.

The coalition Monday resumed airstrikes on the capital, Saana, as well as the eastern cities of Marib and Jouf and the northern border area of Medi.

S. Korea, Japan in intelligence pact

SEOUL, South Korea — South Korea’s Cabinet early today approved a military intelligence-sharing agreement with Japan to better deal with threats from North Korea, officials said.

The approval came despite strong objections from South Korean opposition lawmakers, who accuse the government of trying to use the agreement as a way to divert attention from a growing political scandal involving President Park Geun-hye. South Korean media said the country already has intelligence-sharing pacts with more than 30 countries.

An intelligence-sharing deal with Japan is a divisive issue in South Korea, where many people still harbor strong resentment against Japan’s brutal 1910-1945 colonial rule.

The deal with Japan came a day after Japanese peacekeepers landed in South Sudan with a broad mandate to use force, the first such overseas deployment of Japanese troops in nearly 70 years.

