Food: Holiday craft beer pairings from local breweries

The turkey is roasted. The ham sliced. Casseroles — from green bean to sweet potato — are on the table. And yes, there are dressing, rolls, cakes, pies and all the usual sights, aromas and flavors of Thanksgiving dinner.

Washing down these holiday dishes? Tea, water, soft drinks. Perhaps a glass of wine or two. Maybe an after-dinner cocktail as well.

Here’s another beverage choice for Thanksgiving dinner: craft beer.

Local brewers are creating a variety of brews that pair well with most holiday foods from fowl, ham, desserts, even Chinese food and fruitcake.

For details, read Wednesday’s Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Style.