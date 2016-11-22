Forecasters: Severe storms possible in part of Arkansas

NORMAN, Okla. — The National Weather Service says severe thunderstorms are possible in parts of Oklahoma and Arkansas as a cold front pushes into the region.

Forecasters say severe storms will be most likely Tuesday afternoon and evening in eastern and southeastern Oklahoma as well as Northwest and west central Arkansas.

The potential for thunderstorms will increase as the cold front approaches. The primary threat will be strong northwesterly wind gusts of up to 60 mph and a chance of hail the size of quarters. There is also a slight chance of tornadoes in far southeastern Oklahoma.

Forecasters say the threat of severe weather will diminish on Wednesday as the cold front pushes east of the area.