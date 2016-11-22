Garth Brooks to play concert in Memphis

Country superstar Garth Brooks will play a concert at the FedExForum in Memphis next year, the venue announced Tuesday.

Brooks will be joined at the Feb. 4 show by his wife, country singer Trisha Yearwood. Tickets, which go on sale Dec. 2, will be $74.98 including fees. They will be available that day only through the Ticketmaster website or by calling the ticket seller at (800) 745-3000 or (866) 448-7849, according to a news release.

According to a statement on Brooks' website, the Memphis show will be the "last stop on the tour for Arkansas and Mississippi."

The show will mark Brooks' first concert in Memphis in 19 years. It comes a little over two years after Brooks played three shows at North Little Rock's Verizon Arena.