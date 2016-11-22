Subscribe Register Login

Tuesday, November 22, 2016, 1:20 p.m.
Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

Garth Brooks to play concert in Memphis

By Arkansas Online

This article was published today at 11:49 a.m.

garth-brooks-performs-a-concert-friday-dec-11-2014-at-verizon-arena-in-north-little-rock

PHOTO BY MELISSA GERRITS

Garth Brooks performs a concert Friday, Dec. 11, 2014, at Verizon Arena in North Little Rock.

Country superstar Garth Brooks will play a concert at the FedExForum in Memphis next year, the venue announced Tuesday.

Brooks will be joined at the Feb. 4 show by his wife, country singer Trisha Yearwood. Tickets, which go on sale Dec. 2, will be $74.98 including fees. They will be available that day only through the Ticketmaster website or by calling the ticket seller at (800) 745-3000 or (866) 448-7849, according to a news release.

According to a statement on Brooks' website, the Memphis show will be the "last stop on the tour for Arkansas and Mississippi."

The show will mark Brooks' first concert in Memphis in 19 years. It comes a little over two years after Brooks played three shows at North Little Rock's Verizon Arena.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Garth Brooks to play concert in Memphis

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...
Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal
Arkansas Online