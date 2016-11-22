• John Primomo, a federal magistrate judge in San Antonio, told a group of newly-sworn U.S. citizens that no matter who they supported in the Nov. 8 election, Republican Donald Trump will be their president, "And if you do not like that, you need to go to another country."

• Brianna Owens, manager of Studio 360 in Jacksonville, S.C., where dance and gym activities are taught, defended the studio's Christmas parade float that was decorated with poles for dancers, saying that the dancers were clothed and did nothing inappropriate during a holiday parade.

• Gov. Mary Fallin of Oklahoma has denied death row inmate Gilbert Postelle, 30, convicted in the 2005 shooting deaths of four people, permission to leave prison so he can get a marriage license.

• Frank Yacino, who lives on a lake in Webster, Mass., sued his neighbor, Lisa Pezzell, saying that she owes him $2,000 for damages and the time he's spent cleaning up his dock and boat because of the mess left behind by the seagulls she feeds.

• Alexandria Vera, 24, a former eighth-grade English teacher in Houston, Texas, pleaded guilty to aggravated sexual assault of a child after prosecutors said she was impregnated by a 13-year-old student with whom she had sex almost every day for nine months.

• Michael Ciach, mayor of Upland, Pa., a small community outside Philadelphia, was charged with driving while under the influence of an intoxicant after he rear-ended another car in a neighboring community and then fled the crash scene, police said.

• Yianni Rizas, owner of a pizza restaurant in Towson, Md., asked for the public's help to identify a nude man caught on security video ransacking the restaurant and taking cash from the registers, leading to the arrest of Jonathan Newman, 23, on burglary and other counts, police said.

• Frank Cantone, who runs a chicken rescue operation in St. Louis, and his 10-year-old daughter Felicity helped Henry Gaston of Pittsburgh avoid city fines by capturing a wily rooster named Rudy, whose morning crows kept the neighbors awake, first by using a hen on a harness as lure and then chasing the bird down.

• Noah Jones, a freshman at South Carolina's College of Charleston, went on social media to promote an anti-Donald Trump rally that attracted more than 100 people but ended up being ticketed by police for protesting without a permit and now faces a potential $1,092 fine.

11/22/2016