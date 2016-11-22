Little Rock man arrested on rape charge involving 14-year-old boy

A teenager told police that a Little Rock man arrested Tuesday threatened to kill him if he did not perform a sexual act on him.

Raymond Latimer, 51, was arrested around 11:30 a.m. by the Pulaski County sheriff's office on one count of rape, according to a report.

The 14-year-old boy told authorities that the rape occurred earlier in the day inside a home in the 3900 block of Slinker Road.

Latimer later admitted to forcing the teenager to perform a sexual act on him, according to his arrest and disposition report.

Records show Latimer remained at the Pulaski County jail without bail on one count of rape as of Tuesday afternoon.