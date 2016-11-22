Man gets 20 years after admitting to killing North Little Rock man in 1967

A Delaware man was sentenced to 20 years in prison after admitting to the 49-year-old killing of a North Little Rock man, a state attorney said Tuesday.

In a news release, Third District Prosecuting Attorney Henry Boyce said 69-year-old James Leon Clay of Georgetown, Del., admitted to the killing of 27-year-old James Ricks in the summer of 1967.

According to a 2015 probable-cause affidavit, two men found Ricks’ “skeletal remains” in a rural area of Jackson County on Aug, 27, 1967. Ricks had been shot in the back of the head on a farm near Newport, the affidavit said.

In 2012, Clay, imprisoned for attempted bank robbery, revealed to his cellmate that he’d killed Ricks, the affidavit said.

Clay told Ronald Malone that he and his brother, Leon Clay, robbed a Little Rock pawn shop in 1967, stealing guns, jewelry and handcuffs, authorities said. Their car later broke down, so they began walking along some railroad tracks. They then saw Ricks, asleep in his 1964 Oldsmobile.

According to the affidavit, Clay said he knocked on the driver’s-side door and startled Ricks. Then he shot through the glass, and the bullet hit Ricks in the side of the face. Ricks was still alive, so the brothers got him out of the car, handcuffed him and put him in the trunk.

The brothers drove all night to Newport, Clay told Malone. They handcuffed Ricks to a tree in a secluded area.

His brother then said the shooting would carry the same prison sentence as killing Ricks, according to the affidavit. The brothers freed Ricks from the tree, and Clay walked behind him and shot him in the back of the head.

After hearing this story, Malone called the FBI and relayed the story Clay had told him. Two years later, Clay admitted to the killing in two conversations in which Malone was wearing a recording device, the affidavit said.

On June 8, 1967, Ricks’ family had reported him missing. The affidavit said Clay and his brother were arrested June 20, 1967, in Maryland, accused of carrying concealed weapons. They also had Ricks’ Oldsmobile.

Investigators said the Clays had stolen the weapons from a Little Rock business. Both were convicted of stealing the car and driving it to Maryland. Clay was also accused of stealing a gun from North Little Rock and convicted. Neither was charged in Ricks’ killing.

Authorities filed first-degree murder and kidnapping charges against Clay last March. His brother has since died. The charge was upgraded to capital murder, to which Clay originally pleaded innocent, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette previously reported.

Clay pleaded guilty to second-degree murder this week, a plea deal the Ricks family allowed.

“It’s an extremely rare day that we have the opportunity to close a case this cold,” Boyce said in the release. “I’m happy we were able to give Mr. Ricks’ family closure after such a long time.”