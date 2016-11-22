Arkansas man's plea deal bars him from pets

BENTONVILLE -- A Fayetteville man agreed to never own animals again as part of a deal to resolve an animal cruelty charge.

Charles James Dugan, 21, pleaded guilty Monday to aggravated cruelty to a dog, cat or horse, a Class D felony punishable with up to six years in prison. The plea agreement was reached between attorney Jay Saxton and deputy prosecutor Samuel Martin.

Benton County Circuit Judge Robin Green accepted the plea agreement and Dugan's guilty plea. Green placed Dugan on five years of state-supervised probation. He was sentenced to 120 days in the Benton County jail.

Dugan agreed not to own animals again as part of the agreement. Green also ordered him not to have any unsupervised contact with any animals.

He must pay $1,770 in court costs.

Dugan was arrested June 1 after a woman reported to Lowell police that he used a weight to kill a dog and dumped the animal's body in a trash bin at 406 McClure St., according to a probable cause affidavit. Police went to the address and found the dog's body wrapped in an orange sheet. Police also found a bloody pillow and carpet in the trash.

Police searched the home and found a 30-pound dumbbell along with blood spatter on the ceiling and walls of a bedroom, according to court documents.

Dugan was taken to the county jail Monday to begin serving his sentence.

