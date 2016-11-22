Minnesota wallops Arkansas in first road test

— Dusty Hannahs hit an off-balance 3-pointer from the right wing with just four minutes left to extend Arkansas’ streak of games with a made 3-pointer to 910.

Keeping the streak alive late was one of the lone positives in Arkansas’ disappointing night that ended with the same result as its previous five nonconference road games against Power 5 opponents under Mike Anderson.

Minnesota used a 25-4 first-half run to turn a deficit into a lead en route to an 85-71 blowout win over the Razorbacks at Williams Arena. The defeat dropped the Razorbacks (3-1) to 0-6 in nonconference road games against Power 5 foes during Anderson’s tenure.

Arkansas never got closer than 14 points in the second half after trailing 42-25 at halftime in a sloppy performance. The Hogs’ offense struggled mightily throughout, finishing with nearly as many turnovers (21) and fouls (24) as made field goals (26).

Freshman Amir Coffey led six Minnesota players in double figures with a team-high 19 points. Junior guard Nate Mason added 13. Both players hit two 3-pointers, while Akeem Springs knocked down three triples.

As a whole, the Golden Gophers (5-0) made 9 of 15 from 3-point range, exploiting a weakness of an Arkansas defense that entered the night ranked 233rd in the nation in 3-point defense.

On the other end of the court, Arkansas endured its worst offensive showing of the season as a result of the season-high 21 turnovers, which included 13 in the first half. The miscues resulted in 26 Minnesota points.

The Hogs opened their first road game of the year with their worst half of basketball. Arkansas shot just 28 percent from the floor and struggled with turnovers, while Minnesota used its mammoth run to shake off a cold start of its own and stake a lead as big as 20 points.

The Golden Gophers made six straight shots during the spurt and capitalized on the turnovers to take control.

Hannahs led Arkansas with 20 points but didn’t attempt a 3-pointer until hitting one with four minutes left to extend the streak. The Razorbacks scored 46 points in the second half, but couldn’t get enough stops to make a serious run.

Daryl Macon scored 12 points but missed all four of his 3-point attempts, part of a 1 of 8 performance from beyond the arc for the team. Jaylen Barford also added 12, while Moses Kingsley fouled out late with 10 points, 10 rebounds and 3 blocked shots.