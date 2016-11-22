Ransom-taker held after body found

SPOKANE, Wash. -- A woman acknowledged kidnapping another woman and picking up a $250,000 ransom that authorities handed over in hopes of the safe return of the victim, whose body was found along a rural road in Washington state two days later, a police report said Monday.

Police tailed and arrested Theresa Wiltse, 49, after she got the ransom for Sandra Harris, 69, at a gourmet grocery store Friday night, the document said.

"Theresa confessed to being part of the kidnapping," along with two men she identified only as "Jose" and "Jesus," the report said.

But her "role appears to be much bigger than she claims," police wrote, adding that blood was found in the backseat of Wiltse's vehicle and it was being analyzed.

Harris was kidnapped Friday from her Kennewick home, police said. Harris called her husband at work from her cellphone to say the kidnapper was demanding money, they said.

The kidnapping was not random -- Wiltse knew the victim and her husband, Randy Harris, who owns a pawn shop in the city of Kennewick called Ace Jewelry and Loan, authorities said. Wiltse lives in the small town of Connell about 40 miles away.

Police said it was unknown how the two women knew each other.

Police only have Wiltse in custody.

4 young sisters die in Indiana house fire

FLORA, Ind. -- An early-morning house fire in central Indiana killed four young sisters and sent their mother and two would-be rescuers to the hospital, authorities said Monday.

The fire was called in about 3:40 a.m., said Todd Trent, an assistant chief of the Fire Department.

A Carroll County sheriff's deputy who was the first to arrive was overcome by smoke and heat while trying to reach the children in their second-floor bedrooms and was pulled from the burning home by a police officer who also was unable to reach the children, authorities said.

Firefighters who arrived a few minutes later were able to retrieve the children but couldn't revive them, Trent said. He said all four likely died of smoke inhalation. Flora Police Chief Paul Redmon said the girls ranged in age from preschool to the sixth grade, WLFI-TV reported.

The children's mother, rescued from the first floor, suffered from smoke inhalation and may have had other injuries, and was airlifted to a hospital in Indianapolis. Her condition was not immediately known.

Ohio told to return animals to sanctuary

TOLEDO, Ohio -- A judge ordered state officials to return six tigers, a bear and three other big cats to a roadside sanctuary where they lived when they were seized nearly two years ago amid a crackdown on keeping exotic creatures.

Kenny Hetrick and his supporters have been fighting for custody of the animals since the state took them in January 2015. The state said he ignored warnings about needing a permit and that his cages weren't secure enough to stop an escape.

However, Wood County Judge Reeve Kelsey agreed with Hetrick, ruling Monday that the state treated Hetrick with "an evil eye and an unequal hand." The judge told the state to issue Hetrick a permit for this year and allow him to reapply for a renewed permit for 2017.

The sanctuary owner first began taking in abused and unwanted animals in the mid-1970s.

The state will appeal the ruling and attempt to stop the animals from being returned until the appeal plays out in court, said Mark Bruce, a spokesman for the state Department of Agriculture.

Lawmakers back off secret-contract bid

JACKSON, Miss. -- Legislative leaders in Mississippi have reversed course, now saying that the Legislature cannot keep its contracts from public view -- despite a committee's earlier vote to keep them secret.

Mississippi Attorney General Jim Hood advised legislative leaders that the law does not allow such secrecy.

Legislative leaders said Monday that their lawyers had recently concluded the same thing, The Clarion-Ledger reported.

The House Management Committee last week approved a policy making clear that all contracts for the Legislature are secret. The adopted rule stated that lawmakers can look at them, but they cannot copy them or show them to the public.

House Speaker Pro Tempore Greg Snowden, R-Meridian, said a vote last week simply restated longstanding House policy that contracts are confidential. However, his Democratic predecessor, J.P. Compretta of Bay St. Louis, said he couldn't remember ever refusing copies of a House contract to anyone.

