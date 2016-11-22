Home /
At least 2 hurt in shooting outside Little Rock convenience store, police say
A witness told police he heard about 15 gunshots coming from outside a Little Rock convenience store Monday before a shooter, the gunman's suspected accomplice and four victims left the scene.
The shooting happened at 5:08 p.m. at the Shell gas station at 5103 Asher Ave., according to a Little Rock Police Department report.
The witness, a 57-year-old Little Rock resident, told police that as he was leaving a store across the street, he heard multiple gunshots and turned to see a black male shooting into a gray Chevrolet Impala.
At least two of the four victims inside, 19-year-old Patrick Doss of Little Rock and 20-year-old Stanley Mahan of Little Rock, sustained "major" injuries, according to authorities.
The report listed two other victims: a 14-year-old whose identity was not released and 19-year-old Jeffery Ollison of Little Rock.
Ollison was not hurt. Details regarding the child's injuries were not released.
The witness said a second black male was with the shooter but it was unclear whether he was also shooting into the car.
Both fled the scene in a "candy apple red Mitsubishi like sports car that was a hatchback," traveling east on Asher Avenue, according to police.
The victims also left the scene, traveling in the opposite direction on Asher Avenue.
Authorities described the shooter as standing around 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing about 135 pounds. He was wearing a gray hoodie, faded blue jeans and light-colored tennis shoes at the time, police said.
The second person with the shooter, who wore a black jacket at the time, stands about 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 175 pounds, the report noted.
No arrests had been made at the time of the report.
