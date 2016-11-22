Naked man accused of vandalizing Arkansas elementary school

CALICO ROCK -- An Izard County man who broke into the Calico Rock Elementary School, shed his clothes and demolished a classroom faces several felony charges, authorities said.

Adam Rush, 36, of Calico Rock, was arrested Friday morning at the school after a school employee reported hearing moaning coming from a classroom shortly before 7 a.m. She told police she saw Rush sitting in a teacher's chair naked while holding scissors, Izard County Chief Deputy Charlie Melton said.

When police arrived, Rush dropped the scissors but fought with deputies when they tried to arrest him, Melton said. Deputies deployed Tasers on Rush several times without effect, Melton said.

Rush was eventually subdued by four deputies and handcuffed.

No children were in the school when Rush was spotted. Melton said administrators told bus drivers not to drop children off at the elementary school and, instead, directed them to the high school gymnasium until Rush was arrested. Students were later sent home for the day and teachers and staff cleaned up the debris in the classroom.

Calico Rock Superintendent Jerry Skidmore estimated Rush caused $15,000 worth of damage to the classroom.

Melton said he didn't know why Rush was naked.

"There was some intoxication," he said.

Rush was charged with commercial burglary, first-degree criminal mischief and resisting arrest. Prosecutors added the charge of disorderly conduct when Rush destroyed a security camera at the Izard County jail in Melbourne, Melton said.

Rush remained in the jail in lieu of a $30,000 bond. He will be arraigned Dec. 12 in Izard County Circuit Court in Melbourne.

