Actress and singer Selena Gomez told the American Music A wardsaudience that even though she had everything, “I was absolutely broken” as she accepted the award for favorite pop/rock female artist. In her first public appearance since taking time off to treat depression and anxiety, the 24-year-old singer said that the public knows “a lot of my life, whether I like it or not.” Gomez announced in August that she was taking a break to deal with anxiety, panic attacks and depression stemming from her battle with lupus. “And I had to stop, because I had everything, and I was absolutely broken,” she said. “I kept it all together enough so I would never let you down, but I kept it too much together to where I let myself down.” The experience apparently changed what she seeks on social media. “I don’t want to see your bodies on Instagram. I want to see what’s in here,” she said, touching her heart.

A New York City street corner is now named the Malik “ Phife Dawg ” Taylor Way. The late rapper from the group A Tribe Called Quest was honored Saturday at the intersection of 192nd Street and Linden Boulevard in the St. Albans neighborhood in Queens. He died earlier this year at age 45 after complications from diabetes.

An Ohio pop-up restaurant promoted by the maker of the documentary film Super Size Me as a test for a restaurant co n ce p t has some wondering if it actually was a stunt about how marketing can misrepresent food quality. Morgan Spurlock’s Holy Chicken! in Columbus was announced as a “mission-driven, farm-to-table, all-natural” chicken “experience.” It was praised by the mayor’s office and other agencies, and promoters said it sold out of food within hours Saturday. However, ThisWeekNews, a website that hosts 24 newspapers serving central Ohio readers, reports few diners noticed the restaurant’s twist, including table cards explaining that the chickens were raised similarly to “industrial chickens” and a sign suggesting a wooden counter would make customers think of “cute little farms with barns and other healthy stuff.” ThisWeek-News reports that customers signed waivers to be filmed.