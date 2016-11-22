PHOTOS: Police seek armed robbers who held up Arkansas Dollar General, struck employees with guns

Authorities are looking for three robbers, including two who hit employees with guns while holding up a Dollar General in Pine Bluff.

It happened shortly before 9 p.m. Sunday at the store at 4109 U.S. 65 South.

Employees told investigators three men entered the store, with one acting as a lookout and two others demanding cash. One of the workers was struck with a gun in the head by a robber who told him, "I know I'm going to have to shoot you," according to a Pine Bluff Police Department report.

Another employee was struck with a gun after she told a different robber that she could not open the store's safe for 10 minutes because of a timer on it, authorities said.

The assailants did get money out of the register before fleeing the scene. No arrests have been made.

Both employees declined medical attention.

The robbers were described as black males who wore hoodies and had their faces covered with bandannas.