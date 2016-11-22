Police: Arkansas man leaves behind 4 injured children after crashing during chase

A 32-year-old northeast Arkansas man on parole left behind four injured children after crashing his SUV during a police chase, authorities say.

In a Jonesboro Police Department report, a responding officer noted that he observed an eastbound gray Chevrolet Trailblazer on Belt Road around 12:10 a.m. speeding and without a license plate.

The vehicle, driven by Carlos Ellebb of Jonesboro, also had a "glaring white light on the driver's side tail light" as it continued to travel near the intersection of Russell Drive and Johnson Avenue, authorities noted.

Also inside were four children, whose ages ranged from 2 to 11, who Ellebb was driving to the McDonald's at 1910 Johnson Ave. to get food because the children were hungry, Ellebb's girlfriend told police.

When police attempted to initiate a traffic stop, Ellebb sped up, turned out of the restaurant's parking lot and traveled north on Russell Drive. The pursuit was terminated soon after, with the officer still following the SUV, which did not have child safety restraints.

Authorities said Ellebb ran multiple stop signs and turned off all of the vehicle's lights, causing him to lose sight of his whereabouts.

Ellebb later crashed into a guardrail the dead-end portion of Charles Drive and fled on foot, leaving the children at the scene.

The children were taken to St. Bernards Medical Center in Jonesboro for treatment, police said. Their exact conditions were unknown as of Tuesday afternoon.

"I'm not going to jail on my birthday," Ellebb reportedly said while in the vehicle, one of the children, who did not know Ellebb, told authorities.

Ellebb faces a number of charges including first-degree endangering the welfare of a minor, fleeing, reckless driving

No arrests had been made at the time of the report