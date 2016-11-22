Home /
Police: Intoxicated man hid cheese, ribs in pants at North Little Rock Wal-Mart
By Emma Pettit
A homeless man was arrested Monday at a North Little Rock Wal-Mart after police say he was intoxicated and concealed cheese and ribs inside his clothes.
Police say 35-year-old Charles Edward McCosh was "stumbling through the grocery section" of a Wal-Mart at 4450 E. McCain Blvd. around 7:50 p.m., according to a police report.
McCosh put cheese and ribs in his pants and "smelled of intoxicants, had bloodshot eyes and slurred speech," the officer wrote.
He was arrested and faces a public intoxication charge. The food items were recovered from his clothing, police said.
A court date was scheduled for Tuesday morning.
HawgFan says... November 22, 2016 at 8:19 a.m.
Remind me not to buy the cheese and ribs at the NLR Wal-Mart because I'm thinking they just stuck that back on the shelf!! :)
