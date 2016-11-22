Police: Intoxicated man hid cheese, ribs in pants at North Little Rock Wal-Mart

A homeless man was arrested Monday at a North Little Rock Wal-Mart after police say he was intoxicated and concealed cheese and ribs inside his clothes.

Police say 35-year-old Charles Edward McCosh was "stumbling through the grocery section" of a Wal-Mart at 4450 E. McCain Blvd. around 7:50 p.m., according to a police report.

McCosh put cheese and ribs in his pants and "smelled of intoxicants, had bloodshot eyes and slurred speech," the officer wrote.

He was arrested and faces a public intoxication charge. The food items were recovered from his clothing, police said.

A court date was scheduled for Tuesday morning.