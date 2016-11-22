Home /
Police investigating after 1 person shot in Little Rock apartment
By Austin Cannon , Ryan Tarinelli
This article was published today at 4:22 p.m. Updated today at 5:00 p.m.
Little Rock police are investigating a shooting Tuesday afternoon at an apartment near CHI St. Vincent hospital.
Officer Richard Hilgeman, a spokesman for Little Rock police, said a male victim was shot.
The department’s Twitter account wrote that officers were at 218 N. Taylor St. at 4:07 p.m. Authorities were called in reference to a shooting at 3:47 p.m.
At the scene, officials said a Hispanic male was taken to a local hospital. His condition was unknown.
Police said they are looking for a black male who fled the scene on foot. He is considered armed and dangerous.
No further details were available as of 5 p.m. Tuesday.
