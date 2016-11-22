Police: Little Rock woman shoots friend after argument

A Little Rock man was injured early Tuesday morning when his friend followed him in her car and shot him twice after an argument, authorities said.

According to a police report, Mario Burnett, 27, and Kirkteashe Jordan, 27, got into an argument at Jordan's home on Bay Street. The argument reportedly escalated, so Burnett left the house a little before 1 a.m.

As he was driving away, he noticed Jordan was following him in her car, police said. As he was about to make a right turn, Jordan pointed a gun out the window and fired twice, Burnett told police. The bullets went through the rear window of Burnett’s car, and an officer later observed gunshot wounds to his right shoulder blade and the side of his head, according to the report.

Police found Burnett and his vehicle after being dispatched to Baptist Health Medical Center around 1:50 a.m. Crime-scene technicians were sent to process the car, a gray 2014 Dodge Charger.

Officers arrested Jordan and charged her with first-degree battery. She was booked into the Pulaski County jail at 6:23 a.m. Tuesday. She was being held without bond later Tuesday morning.