Police: Masked robber steals from Little Rock discount store, points gun at employee's head

A Little Rock Dollar General employee told police that a gunman entered the store Monday morning, stole money and pointed a gun at the back of her head before fleeing.

According to a police report, the robber, wearing a blue mask around his face, walked into the store at 8510 Colonel Glenn Road with a black handgun around 8:20 a.m. He told the employee to empty the safe and give him her wallet and cellphone. When she said the safe would take 20 minutes to empty, he demanded money from the cash register, the report said.

Police said he took $345, a Samsung Galaxy 7 smartphone valued at $600, a wallet and credit and debit cards.

The robber then yelled at the employee to go to the back of the store, following her with the gun at the back of her head, police said. He then ran, leaving the building and heading east toward Colonel Glenn Road.

Police described the robber as a 24- to 33-year-old black man who’s 5 feet 9 inches tall. He was wearing black pants and a black hoodie and had a dark complexion.

The employee was not hurt in the robbery.