Police: Robber pushes woman, takes her cash outside Little Rock home

A woman was robbed of $20 in cash she had in her hand Sunday while outside a Little Rock residence, police said.

The victim, a 26-year-old woman, told authorities that she was outside a home in the 100 block of Legacy Circle around 11:15 a.m. when a robber pushed her and took her money.

Police said the robber then fled in a southbound direction and the woman also left the area.

Information regarding the suspected robber was redacted because he is a minor, the report noted.

No arrests had been made at the time of the report.