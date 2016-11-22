Home /
Police: Robber pushes woman, takes her cash outside Little Rock home
This article was published today at 1:48 p.m.
A woman was robbed of $20 in cash she had in her hand Sunday while outside a Little Rock residence, police said.
The victim, a 26-year-old woman, told authorities that she was outside a home in the 100 block of Legacy Circle around 11:15 a.m. when a robber pushed her and took her money.
Police said the robber then fled in a southbound direction and the woman also left the area.
Information regarding the suspected robber was redacted because he is a minor, the report noted.
No arrests had been made at the time of the report.
